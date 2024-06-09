KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Raised by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 158.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204,720 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises about 4.5% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $51,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock remained flat at $13.93 during midday trading on Friday. 11,586,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

