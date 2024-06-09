Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $224,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 90,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KEX traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $118.61. 236,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,862. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,893. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

