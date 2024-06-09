Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koss

About Koss

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

