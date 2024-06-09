Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of -0.68.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
