KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $214,842,000 after acquiring an additional 525,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MCD traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $256.21. 2,290,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

