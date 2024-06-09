KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $351,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 347,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

