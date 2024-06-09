KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 471 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

