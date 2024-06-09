KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 645 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. 3,374,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.77.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

