KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,963,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

