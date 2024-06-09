KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,963,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
