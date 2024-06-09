Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a P/E ratio of 627.47 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

