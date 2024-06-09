Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is Engine Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Engine Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,157 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education comprises approximately 6.4% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $38,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,495. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

