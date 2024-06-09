LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.16. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 128,701 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

