Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,580 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,548,491,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,548,491,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,134,465 shares of company stock worth $1,173,324,184. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,007. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

