Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 165,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 165,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

