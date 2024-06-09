Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.65. 2,106,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,184. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

