Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.44 on Friday, reaching $753.39. 378,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,384. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $759.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

