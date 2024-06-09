Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,404 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. 10,472,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

