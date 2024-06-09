Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marriott International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

