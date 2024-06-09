Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,948 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Barclays raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AAP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,827. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

