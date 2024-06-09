Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties accounts for about 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of EastGroup Properties worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,803,000 after buying an additional 81,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after purchasing an additional 226,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 726,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.08. The stock had a trading volume of 392,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,675. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.51. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

