Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $5.93 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.74. 810,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.62.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

