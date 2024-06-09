Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,113,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $81,865,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 874,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. 924,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

