LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.3 %

LITB opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

