Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires 12,078 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Premier makes up 1.6% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Premier were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 319,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,736 shares of company stock worth $1,080,612 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 1,119,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

