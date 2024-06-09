Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Makes New $627,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $86,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 3,051,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

