Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.25 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $184.52 million and $11.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000805 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001091 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

