Litchfield Hills Research Begins Coverage on PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PODC. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODC

PodcastOne Stock Down 9.1 %

Insider Activity at PodcastOne

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

In related news, Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,136.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PodcastOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.