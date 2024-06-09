Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$28.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.43 million, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,611 shares of company stock worth $54,178. Insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

