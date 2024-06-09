Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE HD traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.