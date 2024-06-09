Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,860 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,620,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.