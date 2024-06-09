Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Amgen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after buying an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,869,000 after acquiring an additional 522,367 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $305.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.