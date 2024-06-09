Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,584 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Primerica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. 104,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $256.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.18.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,993 shares of company stock worth $1,687,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

