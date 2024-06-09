Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 87,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.42. 1,835,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,533. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.