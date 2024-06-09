Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

