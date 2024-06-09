Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $422.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

