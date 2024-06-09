Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $416.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $416.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

