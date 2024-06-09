Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $447.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $437.00 to $447.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

