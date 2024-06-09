Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,651 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lumentum worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.0% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 591,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

