Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.42

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.42 and traded as high as $28.62. Makita shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 6,707 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

