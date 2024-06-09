Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1,997.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,633,000 after buying an additional 775,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. 3,567,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,909. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

