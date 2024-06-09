Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mattel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,152. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.