Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Position Boosted by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:MLP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 14,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

