McGrath Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MEA)

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
McGrath Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.
About McGrath
