McGrath Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MEA)

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.

McGrath Limited operates as an integrated residential real estate services company in Australia. The company operates through Company Owned Sales, Company Owned Property Management, Franchise Services, and Other Services and Investments segments. The Company Owned Sales segment sells residential property on behalf of property vendors through its offices and agents.

