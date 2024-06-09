Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Epsilon Energy worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $361,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,508 shares of company stock worth $209,581. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,043. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

