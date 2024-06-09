Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,992. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

