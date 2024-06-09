Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 6.5% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

