Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $4,849,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

