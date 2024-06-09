MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.20 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $382.00 million and $7.20 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $67.18 or 0.00096265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,804.21 or 1.00028578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 66.82920353 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,439,783.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

