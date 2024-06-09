Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $882,980.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $860,230.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $134.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

