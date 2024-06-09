Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.83. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 55.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tronox by 19.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tronox by 42.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

