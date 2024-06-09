Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.37. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 10,897 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

